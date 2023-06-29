Madonna forced to postpone world tour after serious health scare

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, has been forced to postpone the start of her highly anticipated tour after being rushed to hospital over the weekend.

The news was confirmed by her manager, Guy Oseary, who provided an update on her health status, revealing the 64-year-old singer is suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

Reports suggest Madonna was found unresponsive, before being to ICU in New York, where she has been recovering over the past several days.

‘Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary has since revealed.

The music manager also went on to reveal that due to the health scare, the singer must postpone the start of her tour:

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

The tour, which will celebrate Madonna’s remarkable 40-year career, was to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver and conclude in Amsterdam in December.

Messages of love and support flood in

Fans and friends have already began flooding social media with messages of love and well-wishes for the Material Girl singer.

“Feel better, Madonna!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Oh no! I hope #Madonna recovers soon. She’s such an amazingly talented person who deserves a happy, healthy life.” wrote another.

Kathy Griffin also took to TikTok to share her admiration for the singer.

“I think she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment,” she says. “She’s freaking Madonna… I care about her health and I’m glad she can go back on this tour.”

She continues, saying, “The tour’s called the greatest hits and she should be great”.

Tour is going to be huge

The Queen of Pop wiped her Instagram account earlier this year to drop a video announcing the tour featuring Bob The Drag Queen, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

Madge also hopes to “explore as many songs as possible” on the setlist for her first greatest hits concerts.

Bob the Drag Queen will also be joining Madonna for the entire run of the tour.

Although Madge hasn’t locked in any Australian dates yet, she could still consider a special stopover once she’s back to full speed?

