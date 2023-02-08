Madonna’s fiery response to ‘ageist’ comments about her face

Madonna has slammed online commentary around her appearance at the Grammys as “ageism and misogyny” in a fired-up Instagram post.

The music icon made a surprise appearance at the Grammys this week, introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The pair performed their Grammy-winning smash Unholy.

But post-Grammys, Madonna has slammed the “degrading” focus on her appearance after tweets, comments and headlines called the singer “unrecognisable” and much, much worse.

“It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year. But I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys.

“A history making moment. And on top of that she won a Grammy.”

But Madonna went on, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech – which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

‘Degraded by the media’

Madonna, who’s 64, added she plans to spend “many more years” pushing boundaries and “standing up to the patriarchy”.

“I’ve never apologised for any of the creative choices I’ve made nor the way that I look or dress. And I’m not going to start,” she wrote.

“I’ve been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career.

“But I understand that this is all a test. And I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

“In the words of Beyonce, ‘You won’t break my soul’.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior – pushing boundaries – standing up to the patriarchy – and most of all enjoying my life.

“Bow down bitches!”

Madonna gave her Grammys speech to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Los Angeles awards ceremony.

She said, “Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.

“I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it.

“All you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you are appreciated.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who’ve risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.”

