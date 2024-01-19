Madonna fans are suing her for starting her concert late

Two Madonna fans are suing the singer after she started her Celebration concerts in New York hours late and they “had to get up early to go to work” the next day.

The singer is currently on the US leg of her Celebration world tour. It kicked off in October but has so far skipped Australia.

Madonna performed in New York on December 13. Concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden were not impressed by her delayed start.

Entertainment Weekly reported the two men launched legal action after Madonna was more than two hours late for the gig.

The men said their tickets listed a start time of 8:30 pm, but Madonna didn’t start the concert until some point after 10:30 pm.

The concert eventually ended after 1 am, and the men allege they were “left stranded in the middle of the night” and “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs.”

The pair complained they “had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

They’ve named promoter Live Nation and the Barclays Center venue in the lawsuit. They are accused of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices.”

The court docs allege Madonna also started two other concerts at the same venue late.

The two men allege this “constitutes not just a breach of their contracts,” but a “wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

‘A queen is never late’

After copping a similar lawsuit in Florida on her Madame X tour in 2019, Madonna later clapped back, “There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late.”

Madonna hasn’t toured Australia since 2016’s Rebel Heart Tour, her first concerts here since 1993.

She told Brisbane concertgoers she’d copped big fines for breaking noise curfews after starting her Aussie concerts hours late.

“For all the late fines I’ve had to pay over 8 months, I have made no money off this f___ing tour, okay,” she said in Brisbane.

“The late police had me arrested and thrown in jail for life… greatness equals lateness.”

That year, she performed a one-off intimate music, cabaret and storytelling show Tears of a Clown in Melbourne as a gift to her Australian fans.

Exactly 12 months ago, Australian fans were crushed after Madonna failed to include Australia in her Celebration tour announcement.

The tour’s last scheduled stop is Mexico in April.

