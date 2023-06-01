Madonna and Sam Smith tease new Pride Month anthem, ‘Vulgar’

Sam Smith and Madonna have aligned their star-power for an upcoming collaboration, a new single titled ‘Vulgar’.

After teasing a collaboration for weeks and having to bail out of a planned surprise live performance of the single, Sam Smith and Madonna have officially announced the upcoming project.

The pair took to Twitter to share their respective teasers for the single, with Madonna tweeting a picture of two corseted waists.

Conservatives in for a bad month

Instantly, the joined fanbases of the iconic pair went rabid online, bracing themselves for the inevitable controversy the single will stir:

Madonna and Sam Smith will release a song called Vulgar, the conservatives will have a bad month 😭😭😭😭 — Madonna Daily  (@madonnaxdaily) May 31, 2023

oh i just know this song is going to get so much backlash once it’s released — chantelle (@languageloves) May 31, 2023

The gays are winning — Gayforbillie (@MarleyRose0725) May 31, 2023

never been so ready for a collab — Bravado International Group (@BravadoIntl) May 31, 2023

‘Vulgar’ has been a long-time coming

Madge and Sam Smith first crossed paths last year when the Queen of Pop introduced Sam and Kim Petras for their Grammy’s performance.

“It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year. But I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys.

“A history making moment. And on top of that she won a Grammy.”

Could ‘Vulgar’ be the next Grammy-winning single for Sam Smith?

Decide for yourself, when the single comes out on June 10th.

