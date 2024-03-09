Celebrities

Madonna and Kylie: It’s been a long time coming

Kylie Madonna
Image: Twitter Screen-grab

In the words of Kylie Minogue, “It’s been a long time coming.” Madonna and Kylie performed I Will Survive and Can’t Get You Outta My Head after Madonna invited the Australian songstress onstage during her Los Angeles concert last night.

Scroll down for the vids

And Madonna humped Kylie’s leg

…of course.

Madonna and Kylie surprised fans worldwide on the third night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour – and on International Women’s Day. The performance also wrapped up a big week for Kylie. She received both the Billboard Women in Music Icon award in Los Angeles and the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards in London.

Not to mention receiving her own Padam Barbie Doll especially for International Women’s Day.

Kylie is currently busy with her Las Vegas residency, which finishes in May. Meanwhile, Madonna’s Celebration Tour ties up on April 26 in Mexico City.

Watch: Madonna introduce Kylie from audience in Los Angeles.

Madonna and Kylie

Kylie: even a global icon enjoys a shoey.

Clips from opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue hugs her custom-made Padam Padam Barbie doll for International Women's Day
Kylie got a Padam Barbie for International Women’s Day
Kylie Minogue wins a Grammy for Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award
Madonna Celebration Tour
Madonna fans are suing her for starting her concert late
Kylie Minogue in red while filming the Padam Padam music video
Kylie Minogue predicted to chart in the Triple J Hottest 100
celebration tour bob the drag queen
Bob the Drag Queen on opening for Madonna
Gay couple get engaged during An Audience With Kylie
Two gay superfans got engaged at Kylie Minogue’s concert