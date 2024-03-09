Madonna and Kylie: It’s been a long time coming

In the words of Kylie Minogue, “It’s been a long time coming.” Madonna and Kylie performed I Will Survive and Can’t Get You Outta My Head after Madonna invited the Australian songstress onstage during her Los Angeles concert last night.

And Madonna humped Kylie’s leg

…of course.

Madonna and Kylie surprised fans worldwide on the third night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour – and on International Women’s Day. The performance also wrapped up a big week for Kylie. She received both the Billboard Women in Music Icon award in Los Angeles and the Global Icon Award at the Brit Awards in London.

Not to mention receiving her own Padam Barbie Doll especially for International Women’s Day.

Kylie is currently busy with her Las Vegas residency, which finishes in May. Meanwhile, Madonna’s Celebration Tour ties up on April 26 in Mexico City.

Watch: Madonna introduce Kylie from audience in Los Angeles.

Madonna and Kylie

