Madge Gone Wild: Nips out Madonna says ‘Zero F*^ks Given’

For her latest attention-grabbing Instagram pic, pop icon Madonna poses in g-string and see-through bra. In true Madge Gone Wild style, she boasts of graduating from the ‘University of Zero F*^ks Given.’

Scroll down for ‘Hung Up’ live from Coachella 2006.

The latest post follows one earlier in the month in which the singer said she previously contracted COVID-19.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies, it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show at the time.

“We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

Zero F*^ks Given

In her latest post, the 61-year-old superstar takes aim at critics.

“Current Wardrobe Sitch………………And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given. Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! 🎓 Class of 2020!”

Madge Gone Wild: The great equaliser

Back in March, Madonna disappointed many fans with a since-deleted video in which she described COVID-19 as ‘the great equaliser’.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are.

“How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.

“Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

‘Hung Up’ live from Coachella 2006.

Also this week, Madonna released previously unseen footage from her first performance at Coachella in 2006.

