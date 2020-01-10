Madame Tussauds throws serious shade at Harry and Meghan

Madame Tussauds in London has thrown some serious shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And it was all done via Twitter.

Yesterday news broke Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stepping away from their royal duties to spend more time in North America.

Apparently, not even the Queen herself knew of the couple’s plans to step away. But, if anyone is salty with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s Madame Tussauds in London.

The wax museum tweeted an image of its royal family figures captioning it: “We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit.”

But what was most interesting about the tweet was the absence of Harry and Meghan’s wax figures.

The museum literally removed the pair from the royal exhibit. And we thought we were shady.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Where to from here?

Harry’s figure was first launched in 2014, with Meghan’s being added in 2018—the same year the pair were married.

But now the couple have resigned, Madame Tussauds is unsure of where to display the Duke and Duchess.

General manager of Madame Tussauds in London, Steve Davies told The Sun the museum is waiting to see what comes next for the pair.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” he said.

“From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

Now Madame Tussauds, this is awkward

The royal exhibit looks somewhat empty now, as the Queen, Prince Phillip, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been left to fend for themselves.

What’s eerie though is how accurately the image seems to portray the royal family at the moment. You know…unsure, broken, smiling through the blow.

In their statement released on Instagram, the pair said they aim to become financially independent. They also said they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America, where Meghan originally hails.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent,” it said.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

Before Meghan was the Duchess of Sussex, she was a successful Hollywood actress scoring roles alongside Gabriel Macht and Patrick J Adams.

Perhaps a return to screen is in order for the new mum.

However, no-one knows what the resignation really means for Meghan and Harry.

They’ve promised us some “exciting new details”, but as for what they are, we’ll just have to wait and see.

But start your engines though folks, because what ever is to come, is going be to one hell of a ride.

