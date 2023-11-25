Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade – did Cher lip-synch?

So, earlier today Aussie time, Cher performed her new Christmas song live at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Scroll down for the vid of Cher at the Macy’s Parade performing DJ Play A Christmas Song.

Viewers watching the parade live and those taking in the live broadcast at home raved about the 77-year-old superstar’s performance. Certainly, the NBC cameras caught a beaming Flavor Flav in the audience clapping for all he was worth.

But there’s always gunna be a Debbie Downer!

Lip-synching

A few treasonous malcontents took to X to accuse the icon of lip-synching.

Lip-synching? 😂

A 77-year-old performer undertaking a strenuous live performance of a dance track auto-tuned to within an inch of its life? 🤣

Critics point to a moment when a dancer removes Cher’s jacket. Her outstretched arm carries the mic away from her mouth but the vocal powers on.

Whatever! It’s Cher bitches. Just sit back and enjoy the show.

We’re thankful for @cher at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/7WR4JiHkZy

— Warner Records (@warnerrecords) November 24, 2023

Too much Cher is never enough?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.