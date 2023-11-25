Music

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade – did Cher lip-synch?

cher macy's
YouTube

So, earlier today Aussie time, Cher performed her new Christmas song live at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Scroll down for the vid of Cher at the Macy’s Parade performing DJ Play A Christmas Song.

Viewers watching the parade live and those taking in the live broadcast at home raved about the 77-year-old superstar’s performance. Certainly, the NBC cameras caught a beaming Flavor Flav in the audience clapping for all he was worth.

But there’s always gunna be a Debbie Downer!

Lip-synching

A few treasonous malcontents took to X to accuse the icon of lip-synching.

Lip-synching? 😂

A 77-year-old performer undertaking a strenuous live performance of a dance track auto-tuned to within an inch of its life? 🤣

Critics point to a moment when a dancer removes Cher’s jacket. Her outstretched arm carries the mic away from her mouth but the vocal powers on.

Whatever! It’s Cher bitches. Just sit back and enjoy the show.

We’re thankful for @cher at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/7WR4JiHkZy

Too much Cher is never enough?

We wish you a merry Chermas: All you need for Xmas is Cher.

Cher was serious about ABBA cover album.

Cher Surprises Fans At Historic 40th Anniversary Sydney Mardi Gras.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

chermas DJ play a christmas song xmas
We wish you a merry Chermas: All you need for Xmas is Cher
cher rupaul's drag race composite
Cher admits she’s ‘going to have to go on’ RuPaul’s Drag Race
celebrities lgbtiq children cher colin mochrie charlize theron
Acceptance is key: Here’s 7 celebs celebrating their LGBTIQ children
Pradas Priscillas
Get A Tour Of Aussie Drag History In Stage Show ‘Prada’s Priscillas’
Cher
This Iconic Aussie Movie Sparked Cher’s Love For ABBA
Cher Australian Tour
Cher Hinted At An Appearance On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’