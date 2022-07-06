Macy Gray and Bette Midler face transphobia backlash

Macy Gray and Bette Midler are facing backlash following allegedly trans-exclusionary statements they made about women this week.

Bette Midler is drawing attention for comments on Twitter, meanwhile Macy Gray has come under fire for her statements on television with Piers Morgan.

Controversial author JK Rowling has come out in support of Macy Gray following the comments.

Macy Gray “Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman”

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week Macy Gray made a series of disparaging comments about transwomen.

“Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” she told the controversial TV host.

The singer acknowledged that people will “hate me for saying this, but ‘I know that for a fact.”

“If you want me to call you a “her”, I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a “her” and just because you got a surgery.”

Piers Morgan claimed that public figures were too scared to say “what a woman is” with Macy agreeing.

“I know!.. I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina.”

Macy later took to Twitter to attempt to justify her comments.

“I wasn’t defining trans women. just women. Because I know what it means to be one” she wrote.

“I don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said I did. but that goes both ways.”

Following backlash against the singer, controversial author JK Rowling weighed in with her support on Twitter.

“Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought Macy Gray’s entire back catalogue,” she wrote.

Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022

Bette Midler: “They don’t call us “women” anymore!”

On the same day, Bette Midler took to Twitter to express her “concern” for “Women Of The World.”

“We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” She tweeted.

“They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas!”

“Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

She later followed her tweet with an attempt at self-defence claiming her comments were in response to an opinion piece on the rights of women.

The piece itself, which she tweeted the link to, contained lengthy anti-trans sentiments claiming trans activists were playing a part in the erasure of women.

“I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember,” she wrote afterwards.

“Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it.”

“But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all-in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall.”