Luke Macfarlane has revealed the one moment he vetoed during a sex scene in the upcoming gay romantic comedy movie Bros.

The gay rom-com from major studio Universal is coming to cinemas next month and sees comedian Billy Eichner star as 40-something podcaster Bobby Leiber, who meets the dashing commitment-phobic lawyer Aaron (Macfarlane).

The pair try and figure out their relationship, and by all reports that involves a lot of sex.

Macfarlane has spoken to Variety about carefully choreographing the gay sex scenes in Bros with the help of the intimacy coordinator.

“Nowadays, there’s always an intimacy coordinator, so that’s really interesting,” he said.

“I think, specifically, we had an LGBT coordinator so they were familiar with language that might be a little bit different.

“It’s like any scene with any actor, you figure it out with your scene partner; what you’re going to be comfortable with, and I’ve always been really comfortable with Billy.

“Comedy is funny that way, because you want to push it a little bit.”

However, there was one particular moment that Eichner pitched for a sex scene that the actor vetoed.

“I think there was a moment when he was like, ‘Shall we spit on each other?’ and I was like, ‘Nope, nope,’” he laughed.

“So, that was something I decided.”

Luke Macfarlane believes he lost roles after coming out as gay

Bros actor Luke Macfarlane came out as gay in 2008 while he was starring on TV drama Brothers & Sisters. The show finished in 2011.

The actor recently told Vanity Fair that at that time, an agent told that “Superman can’t be gay” and the actor believes he missed out on roles after he came out.

“I can literally remember an agent once saying to me, ‘Superman can’t be gay’ — like just straight out,” he said.

He told Variety, “When I mentioned [coming out] to my agent at the time, what I heard back was, ‘You know you don’t have to do that.’

“And I was like, ‘Ah, wow. They don’t want me to do this.’ There were not a lot of people that had come out at that point.

“It was before Neil Patrick Harris. It was before Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer.

He added, “I was very fortunate to be raised by a family and, later on in my life when I went to school, by people that said, ‘Your truth is actually your most valuable thing’.

“I believe in my heart of hearts, whoever you are authentically is the thing that’s going to make you successful. It worked out well.”

Bros comes out in Australian cinemas on October 27. Watch the trailer below:

