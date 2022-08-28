Celebrities

Luke Evans and his Spanish boyfriend hit the beach in their Speedos

Actor Luke Evans has a hunky new man in his life.

The Welsh movie star’s new boyfriend, Fran Tomas, is a construction design manager from Madrid, Spain.

The pair have appeared together on Instagram multiple times this year, with rumours flying that they were a couple.

The men haven’t confirmed but last week, multiple tabloids published paparazzi photos of the pair getting cozy on an Ibiza holiday.

Earlier the UK tabloid The Sun did report that Luke and Fran are a couple, and reportedly met each other while Luke was in Australia for work.

“The couple have been going from strength to strength and quietly travelling all over the world together,” a source told The Sun.

“They are like minded, really get each other’s sense of humour and compliment each other well.”

Luke Evans spent months in Australia in early 2021, choosing to stay on for a while after finishing filming Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman in Byron Bay.

The actor is soon appearing in Disney’s new live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. The new film starts streaming on Disney+ next week.

Luke Evans was previously dating Argentinian art director Rafael Olarra. However, the couple split in late 2020.

