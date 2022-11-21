Luke Evans promotes new TV series with speedo workout video

Luke Evans trained really hard for his role as a military man new Apple TV+ series, and he has the workout video to prove it.
On Instagram, the Welsh hunk is not shy about posting the occasional thirst trap. And in a “Monday Motivation” Instagram post he showed off some of the routines he used to keep in shape for the role.
He filmed Echo 3 in Colombia earlier this year. And without access to a gym Evans said he improvised, using workout bands, a hammock, and a beach swing.
“This was my #ECHO3 desert island and jungle training,” he explained.
“Using whatever I had around me. FYI, hammocks are really useful!! Miss those training sessions.”
The ten-part TV series Echo 3 “is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family,” according to a synopsis.
“When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”
Evans plays the character of Bambi, Amber’s brother. The show debuts on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 23.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Watch the trailer for Apple TV+ series Echo 3 starring Luke Evans below:
Last month, queer film fans rejoiced at news that Luke Evans had been cast in a new gay drama.
He’ll play a character in the upcoming film Good Grief, which is written, starring, and directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.
“What a dream team. So thrilled,” Luke said of the project last month.
View this post on Instagram
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment