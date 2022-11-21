Luke Evans promotes new TV series with speedo workout video

Luke Evans trained really hard for his role as a military man new Apple TV+ series, and he has the workout video to prove it.

On Instagram, the Welsh hunk is not shy about posting the occasional thirst trap. And in a “Monday Motivation” Instagram post he showed off some of the routines he used to keep in shape for the role.

He filmed Echo 3 in Colombia earlier this year. And without access to a gym Evans said he improvised, using workout bands, a hammock, and a beach swing.

“This was my #ECHO3 desert island and jungle training,” he explained.

“Using whatever I had around me. FYI, hammocks are really useful!! Miss those training sessions.”

The ten-part TV series Echo 3 “is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family,” according to a synopsis.

“When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

Evans plays the character of Bambi, Amber’s brother. The show debuts on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 23.

Watch the trailer for Apple TV+ series Echo 3 starring Luke Evans below:

Last month, queer film fans rejoiced at news that Luke Evans had been cast in a new gay drama.

He’ll play a character in the upcoming film Good Grief, which is written, starring, and directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

“What a dream team. So thrilled,” Luke said of the project last month.

