Celebrities

Luke Evans promotes new TV series with speedo workout video

Jordan Hirst
Luke evans shares speedo workout video

Luke Evans trained really hard for his role as a military man new Apple TV+ series, and he has the workout video to prove it.

On Instagram, the Welsh hunk is not shy about posting the occasional thirst trap. And in a “Monday Motivation” Instagram post he showed off some of the routines he used to keep in shape for the role.

He filmed Echo 3 in Colombia earlier this year. And without access to a gym Evans said he improvised, using workout bands, a hammock, and a beach swing.

“This was my #ECHO3 desert island and jungle training,” he explained.

“Using whatever I had around me. FYI, hammocks are really useful!! Miss those training sessions.”

The ten-part TV series Echo 3 “is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family,” according to a synopsis.

“When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

Evans plays the character of Bambi, Amber’s brother. The show debuts on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 23.

Watch the trailer for Apple TV+ series Echo 3 starring Luke Evans below:

Last month, queer film fans rejoiced at news that Luke Evans had been cast in a new gay drama.

He’ll play a character in the upcoming film Good Grief, which is written, starring, and directed by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

“What a dream team. So thrilled,” Luke said of the project last month.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Drag queen Courtney Act and Liberal Senator Alex Antic
Courtney Act hits back at Liberal senator’s vile ‘grooming’ slur
Comedian Alan Carr on RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Alan Carr is single in Australia and is ‘going to be such a slag’
Queer Eye Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is engaged to boyfriend Kevin Harrington
scott johnson scott white murder steve johnson nsw supreme court
Man jailed for gay man Scott Johnson’s murder has conviction quashed
Four suspected gay hate crime death victims, and Special Commission of Inquiry counsel assisting Peter Gray
NSW LGBTIQ hate crime inquiry to hear from first witnesses
Instagram photo of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second child