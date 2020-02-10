Luke Evans makes relationship with boyfriend Instagram official

Welsh actor Luke Evans has seemingly confirmed his romance with hunky boyfriend Rafa Olarra on Instagram

Over the weekend, Evans shared a cute video featuring himself and Olarra, an art director, laughing together during a trip to Hawaii.

“He loves my welsh humour… no, honestly!! he does!!” Evans wrote, alongside the hashtags “Hawaii memories” and “happiness.”

The 40-year-old, who has been out for more than a decade, is famously private when it comes to his personal life.

But the eagle eyes at People noticed when designer Brian Atwood commented on the post to say “Cute couple,” Evans went on to “like” it.

Back in January, Evans shared a photo of the pair going on a run together in New York. He also posted a shot of them posing with friends on a boat ringing in 2020.

Luke Evans known for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Murder Mystery’

Evans is best known for starring in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in 2017 and last year appeared in Murder Mystery, Ma, and Midway.

The actor has spoken openly about his sexuality in the past and said in 2002 he doesn’t see the fact he is gay as a “big issue”.

In 2014 he added: “It’s good for people to look at me and think this guy is doing his thing and enjoying what he’s doing.

“[He’s] successful at it and living his life. And that’s what I’m doing and I’m very happy.”

