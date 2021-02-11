Luke Evans is still living it up in Australia in his Speedos, just so you know

It seems Luke Evans and his numerous pairs of bright-coloured speedos are still in Australia, you’ll be pleased to know.

The Welsh actor arrived in Australia last year to film Nicole Kidman’s new series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Advertisements

Luke is co-starring in the series alongside actresses Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

The out actor plays a gay divorce lawyer in the show, based on the book of the same name by Australian Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

The cast started filming in Byron Bay after getting out of two-week quarantine last July.

The series wrapped last month, but Luke has stayed on to spend some time in New South Wales. And why wouldn’t he?

The 41-year-old has been keeping his Instagram followers up-to-date with a steady stream of beach snaps and thirst traps around New South Wales.

Now the out actor took to Instagram and posted an up-close beach shot of himself wearing bright yellow speedos.

“Boo,” he captioned the photo, before it racked up 280,000 likes and thousands of thirsty comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Luke Evans confirms split with ex-boyfriend

Last month, Luke confirmed he was single in an interview and he and ex-boyfriend Rafael Olarra had split.

“It is what it is,” he told The Times.

He later wrote on Instagram, “Relationships are hard, breakups are hard and nothing is black and white. Love is a complex animal.”

The actor is best known for starring in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in 2017 and new crime series The Pembrokeshire Murders. In 2019 he appeared in The Hobbit series, Murder Mystery, and Midway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Advertisements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.