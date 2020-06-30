Luke Evans and his boyfriend posted the sweetest Pride messages

Actor and singer Luke Evans has exchanged cute Pride messages with his “better half”, art director Rafa Olarra.

The Welsh-born start first started posting photos of the pair of them together at the start of the year. Evans seemed to suggest the pair were a couple and Olarra posted a Valentine’s message calling Evans his “better half.”

Now the actor has urged his followers to “choose love” in a Pride message on Instagram, featuring the pair of them.

“Always try and be the best, most authentic version of yourself,” Evans wrote in the caption.

“Hold that person tight. Smile, breath deep, stand tall and be proud!!! #pride #pridemonth #chooselove #lovewins”

Olarra had posted his own message on Sunday, wishing his followers “Happy pride day” and pining for his “other half”.

Happy pride day 🏳️‍🌈🖤🏳️‍🌈 Missing my other half @thereallukeevans

Luke Evans known for roles in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Murder Mystery’

Luke Evans is best known for starring in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in 2017. In 2019 he appeared in The Hobbit series, Murder Mystery, and Midway.

Last week it was reported Evans will join Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in upcoming TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on a book by the author of Big Little Lies.

Evans also sings, and in 2019 he also released his debut album of covers, At Last. Evans included his versions of Pat Benatar’s “Love Is A Battlefield” and Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

