Luke Evans and his boyfriend holiday at Byron Bay and we’re jealous

Actor Luke Evans and his partner Rafa Olarra have shared photos of their Byron Bay holiday.

The 41-year-old Welsh actor posted snaps and videos to Instagram of himself and Olarra on horseback at Koonyum Range in northern New South Wales.

“Amazing day riding through forests and picnic at a lookout over Byron bay,” Evans wrote on Instagram.

Evans is currently in Australia filming US TV series Nine Perfect Strangers. He’s starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

The show’s based on the book of the same name by Australian Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

The cast are filming in New South Wales after a two-week stint in hotel quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all have to be quarantined in a hotel room,” Evans told Variety in July.

“I can’t see anyone for two weeks. I have to [get a COVID-19] test every other day.

“Everything is going to be delivered to my room. I have to stay in a room in Australia and not leave it for two weeks just so that we can then be free to go and shoot something.”

Judging from the couple’s photos, it’s safe to say they made it.

Luke Evans and boyfriend exchange Pride Month messages

Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra, an art director, became Instagram-official earlier in the year. In June, Evans exchanged cute Pride Month messages with his “better half”.

“Always try and be the best, most authentic version of yourself,” Evans wrote.

“Hold that person tight. Smile, breath deep, stand tall and be proud!!! #pride #pridemonth #chooselove #lovewins”

Olarra responded with his own message, wishing his followers “Happy pride” and pining for his “other half”.

