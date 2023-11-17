Luke Evans and Billy Porter divorce in gay drama Our Son

Actors Luke Evans and Billy Porter play a pair of gay dads going through a divorce in new drama film Our Son.

“Married for 13 years, aspiring artist Gabriel (Billy Porter) and his ambitious partner Nicky (Luke Evans) appear to have created the perfect life together,” the synopsis reads.

“But Gabriel is struggling to find a creative and personal spark while caring for their young son Owen (Christopher Woodley).

“Stress and anxiety flare as their relationship gets to an irreparable place, forcing the couple to head for a divorce.

“Now, the two must navigate revealing the news to friends and family, a custody battle, and ultimately the journey to find themselves and support their eight-year-old son.”

Our Son premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and is premiering in Australia at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival this weekend.

Luke Evans said Our Son script made him cry

Luke Evans told People that he reads “loads of gay stories and scripts” but until Our Son came along he “just hadn’t found the one that I wanted to play.”

“This was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through,” he said.

“Divorce is as right for a gay couple as marriage. I hadn’t really seen that, and when I read it, every time I’ve read the script, I wept.

“So I just thought, ‘Maybe this is a good time, and this is a good role to pick up and do.’

“It was a wonderful experience: traumatic at times, painful at times, very real, very visceral and very relatable.

“People all over the world go through divorce, breakups and custody battles.

“Families break up all the time, but this is the story of hope, and how they get through it, and how a new chapter is started, a different kind of chapter.”

Our Son is premiering in Australia on Sunday (November 19) as part of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival. A wider release in Australia is yet to be confirmed.

There’s no trailer yet, but watch a clip of the gay drama below:

