Luke Davies remembered in New Farm Park

The family of Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies paid tribute to the much-loved Qantas steward in a memorial service at New Farm Park this afternoon.

Luke and partner Jesse Baird were allegedly murdered by a serving NSW Police officer in February.

Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly killed the couple at Jesse’s terrace house in Paddington.

Before moving to Sydney, Luke Davies lived in the inner-city Brisbane suburb of New Farm.

Hundreds of family and friends gathered in New Farm Park this afternoon for the memorial service. Many wore white in honour of Luke.

Luke’s brother John spoke movingly of a sibling taken too soon.

“I will go on forever trying to forever be like you…”

Stuart Chrichton, a former teacher of Luke’s, said his ‘infectious positivity would overshadow the darkness of his death’.

“He brought pure goodness, light; he had a cheeky, fun-loving demeanour.”

Friend Claire Horsfield spoke about the sheer number of people who attended the memorial.

“It shows the impact he had: he was just one person, but everyone has been brought here today.

“It’s a sad moment, but it’s one we want to cherish.”

A reception will follow the memorial service at the neighbouring Powerhouse.

