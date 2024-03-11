Luke Davies’ mum Sandra shares tribute to her son

Luke Davies’ mum Sandra has shared a public tribute and a message of thanks to the community after her son and his partner Jesse Baird’s deaths three weeks ago.

Luke and Jesse were allegedly murdered by NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, who police have charged over the deaths.

After Luke’s tragic death, his mum Sandra Davies posted a photo of her and Luke together (above) to Facebook.

At the weekend, Sandra posted a new message on a crowdfunding page for Luke, confirming his family are planning the gay man’s funeral.

Sandra paid tribute to “our beloved, and most beautiful, kindest soul Luke” and thanked everyone for their support over the past three weeks.

“It is with a grateful heart we thank you all sincerely,” she said.

“Although these words just don’t seem enough for the overwhelming love and generosity both Luke and Jesse have received these past few weeks.

“To all the family, friends and strangers for your generous gifts and words of support, we appreciate all of your help during this very traumatic and difficult time.

“[We] will continue to keep you updated as we start to prepare for Luke’s final farewell.”

Hundreds attend community vigils for Jesse and Luke

Earlier, hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to the murdered gay couple at community vigils in Sydney and Brisbane.

On Friday, March 1, hundreds gathered for a ceremony at Green Park in Darlinghurst.

Friends of the men read out two joint tributes, with Luke remembered as an “incredibly kind, special friend”.

“[Luke’s] smile lit up every room he walked into, and his cheeky eyes said so much without him uttering a word,” his friends told the vigil.

“Luke lived his life with the attitude of saying yes to everything he could and with friends and family being his core values, you knew he was the friend to count on to join your adventures.

“His energy was infectious. He’d lift you up from your lowest points and even in his absence, his positivity continues to lift us up.

“We hope he won’t be remembered for these tragic events, but for his beautiful soul, adventurous spirit, and the joy he brought to all of our lives.

“He had the world at his feet and wasn’t wasting a minute. Luke, we were so privileged to be a part of your life. We miss you so much.”

‘His life-loving attitude was infectious’

Friends also remembered Jesse Baird, an AFL umpire and Network 10 presenter, as “the life of every party”.

“[Jesse] was kind and funny and genuinely interested in everyone around him,” his friends said.

“His life-loving attitude was infectious, and he was pure joy to be around.

“It didn’t matter if you knew Jesse for five minutes or five years. He touched everyone’s lives the moment you met him.

“That’s what we want to carry with us, how lucky we were to know and adore him.”

Jesse said the boys’ network of friends are all remembering “the huge amount of love and adventure they packed into our worlds”.

NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with murder over Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ deaths. The murder-accused will face court on April 23.

More on Jesse and Luke:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.