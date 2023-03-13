Lukas Gage’s savage clapback at gossip blogger Perez Hilton

The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage has savagely clapped back at gossip blogger Perez Hilton after a nasty, unprovoked sledge at the actor on Twitter.

Perez Hilton’s official Twitter account tweeted a link to his gossip blog’s coverage of Lukas’ alleged relationship with celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.

The two men sparked serious talk that they’re a couple when they posted photos from a recent holiday together. Last week, the pair also walked the red carpet together at a pre-Oscars bash in Hollywood.

But Lukas isn’t a fan of the discussion about his dating life and his sexuality, calling out the speculation while speaking to The New York Times.

“If they want to think [we’re in a relationship], they can,” he said.

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life. But I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.

“It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

But then Perez Hilton’s official Twitter account fired off a messy take on Lukas’ comments, writing, “Somebody needs to tell this dude he’s not as famous as he thinks he is! All the #LukasGage details HERE.”

Lukas replied on Twitter, writing, “Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! details HERE.”

Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! details HERE: — lukas gage (@lukasgage) March 12, 2023

‘I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own’

Lukas Gage also told the New York Times that an agent had dropped him because of his refusal to publicly label his sexuality.

“An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It’s too confusing,’” he said.

“I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own.

“Let me do it when I’m ready. And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want.”

Lukas Gage known for roles in The White Lotus and You

Lukas Gage had a supporting role in Euphoria before joining the first ensemble cast of The White Lotus in 2021.

In one episode, Lukas’ character Dillon was famously sprung getting rimmed by his boss, Murray Bartlett’s Armond.

After the gay sex scene aired, a Twitter user moaned HBO hired a “non LGBTQIA+ actor” to play the gay role, to which Lukas responded, “U dont know my alphabet.”

Just recently, the actor appeared in the fourth season of Netflix drama You. He plays Adam, an obnoxious socialite in a straight relationship who asks his male staff to satisfy a secret kink in episode two.

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is based in Los Angeles. He’s previously worked with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.