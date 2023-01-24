Lover confesses to murder of Mark Ciavarella in Congo

The former lover of Mark Ciavarella has confessed to his role in the murder of the Australian teacher in Brazzaville. Clement Bebeka and two friends then allegedly tossed Mark’s body into the crocodile-infested Congo River.

Mark Ciavarella worked in Brazzaville as an English and music teacher for about six years. He died soon before his planned return home to Leeton, about 550 kilometres west of Sydney.

Former lover Clement Bebeka said he was concerned he would be left destitute when Mark Ciavarella left Congo.

“I’ve lived with Mark since 2016. He was a teacher here for some time. He called me to say he was going back to Australia because his American contract with the school had ended, and he was going to teach at the French Institute.

“I came to Brazzaville to the apartment … and (saw him) with a friend. I didn’t know if they were together, but he said Mark was going to leave the country and leave us with nothing and said we needed something to benefit.

“He said he had a solution.”

Clement Bebeka confessed that his friend poured poison into Mark’s glass while he was out of the room.

“It happened in front of me. No, I didn’t intervene… [My friend] told me we needed to get his money and his bank cards…

“After he drank the poison, he fell asleep, and after 35 minutes or so he was dead.”

Clement Bebeka, his friend, and a third man then threw Mark Ciavarella’s body into the Congo River.

“We put the body in the car and threw it into the water…

“I then went to the police station to tell them Mr Mark had disappeared.”

Clement Bebeka will face a Brazzaville court in March.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.