World

‘Love wins’: Thailand legalises gay marriage

Thailand gay Marriage Equality
Image: Bangkok Pride

Thailand has become the first nation in South-East Asia to legalise gay marriage, with the country’s Senate approving the landmark bill late on Tuesday.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of passing the bill, with 130 senators voting in favor. Only four members opposed the bill.

The bill still requires endorsement from the king, but this process is considered a formality. The law will then come into effect 120 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Tom Snow steps down as chair of Equality Australia
Tom Snow Steps Down: A New Chapter for LGBTIQ+ Advocacy
kirralie smith binary
Binary wrong: kids can’t transition without parental consent.
Penny Sharpe
Happy Birthday Penny Sharpe, politician and advocate 🌈🎉
mariage pour tous marriage for all 64% yes vote
Marriage for All: resounding 64% YES vote in Switzerland
Rainbow Isle
Lessons from the Rainbow Isle: Rodney Croome on advocacy
northern ireland lesbian couple wedding
Lesbian couple first to wed in Northern Ireland