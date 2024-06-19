‘Love wins’: Thailand legalises gay marriage

“The bill represents a monumental step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand,” Panyaphon Phiphatkhunarnon, founder of Love Foundation – an NGO campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality in Thailand – told CNN.

“The potential impact of this bill is immense. It would not only change the lives of countless couples but also contribute to a more just and equitable society for all.”

Plaifa Kyoka Shodladd, an 18-year-old activist, told The New York Times: “after 20 years of trying to legalise this matter, finally, love wins.”

The new legislation changes references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” to gender-neutral terms such as “spouse” and “person”.

It will also grant LGBTQIA+ couples the same legal rights and recognition as heterosexual couples, including rights related to inheritance, adoption and health care decision-making.

Thailand is set to join Taiwan and Nepal as the only countries in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages.

Taiwan was the first in Asia to allow same-sex marriages in 2019.

Last year, Nepal recognised same-sex marriages under an interim order from the country’s Supreme Court.

Marriage equality around the world:

