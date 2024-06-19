‘Love wins’: Thailand legalises gay marriage

Thailand has become the first nation in South-East Asia to legalise gay marriage, with the country’s Senate approving the landmark bill late on Tuesday.
The Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of passing the bill, with 130 senators voting in favor. Only four members opposed the bill.
The bill still requires endorsement from the king, but this process is considered a formality. The law will then come into effect 120 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.
“The bill represents a monumental step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand,” Panyaphon Phiphatkhunarnon, founder of Love Foundation – an NGO campaigning for LGBTQ+ equality in Thailand – told CNN.
“The potential impact of this bill is immense. It would not only change the lives of countless couples but also contribute to a more just and equitable society for all.”
Plaifa Kyoka Shodladd, an 18-year-old activist, told The New York Times: “after 20 years of trying to legalise this matter, finally, love wins.”
The new legislation changes references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” to gender-neutral terms such as “spouse” and “person”.
It will also grant LGBTQIA+ couples the same legal rights and recognition as heterosexual couples, including rights related to inheritance, adoption and health care decision-making.
Thailand is set to join Taiwan and Nepal as the only countries in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages.
Taiwan was the first in Asia to allow same-sex marriages in 2019.
Last year, Nepal recognised same-sex marriages under an interim order from the country’s Supreme Court.
