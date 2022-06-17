Love tolerance & acceptance unacceptable in Ghana

Groups led by Ghanian MPs tore down billboards erected earlier this week by LGBTQ Rights Ghana promoting Love Tolerance & Acceptance.

Local activist group LGBTQ Rights Ghana said they put up the billboards to promote tolerance.

“The billboards are our way of reminding and celebrating the charitable culture of Ghanaians.

“LGBTQ Rights Ghana and its members are law-abiding citizens.”

Love tolerance & acceptance billboards

THREAD: LGBTQI+ Community Push Back Against Bigotry and Attempts by Hate Groups to Deny Rights and Freedoms to LGBTQ Persons in Ghana The Communication Director of @LGBTRightsGhana, Moh @AbdulwadudMoh15 responds to calls by anti-LGBT Coalition and MPs to pull down billboards pic.twitter.com/nmJh67LA0Y — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) June 9, 2022

Gay sex remains illegal in the conservative West African country. However, it seems that is not enough for some. A proposed new law will increase jail terms for existing offences and also criminalise LGBTQ advocacy.

Sam George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, is one of the sponsors of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill.

Tearing down the LGBTQ Rights Ghana billboards

The MP posted on Twitter, “So long as they mount those billboards, we would bring them down.”

While some commentators condemned the ‘illicit and abhorrent’ billboards and congratulated Sam George on his bigotry, others questioned his priorities.

“Fuel prices going up always and y’all are mute about it. Leave them alone and fight something better.”

“Freedom of speech, thought and expression. There is nothing wrong with these billboards.”

“If you guys could stand up against corruption the way you’re standing up against LGBTQ, Ghana would’ve been a better place.”

“Is tolerance criminalized in Ghana or it is turning towards a Christian Taliban country?”

