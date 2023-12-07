Screen

Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart’s queer romantic thriller

Image: A24 Films

Fans have gotten their first glimpse at Kristen Stewarts upcoming queer romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding.

Although few details have been released, we know about Stewart will be appearing as “the protective lover of a female bodybuilder”.

Directed by Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding was recently announced as part of Sundance’s 2024 lineup.

The film will tell the story of a bisexual bodybuilder in the late 1980s who moves to a small rural Nevada town from Oklahoma and falls madly in love with Kristen Stewart’s character who works at the local gym.

In a twist of fate, Kristen Stewart’s character is also her new boss’ daughter who introduces her to the world of steroids.

The film also stars Ed Harris and Dave Franco and is being described as “a romantic thriller set in the bodybuilding world. There’s romance, ego, desire and the American Dream.”

At a test screening earlier this year, World of Reel received an unverified tip off that the crowd had a “visceral” reactions to what they saw.

According to the tipster, the visceral reactions came from “the gore, blood and puking throughout”.

They went on to say the film has “a strange ending that will make this a love it or hate it type movie”, calling it “Pain & Gain for indie lesbians”.

