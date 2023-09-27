Love Island UK Star Messy Mitch ditched for homophobia

Management reportedly ditched former Love Island UK star Messy Mitch aka Mitchell Taylor after allegations of homophobic comments at an award show last week.

The 27-year-old engineer starred in this year’s season of the UK dating show. Fellow contestants dubbed Mitchell Taylor ‘Messy Mitch’ during his 56-day sojourn in the Love Island villa. He shared a video to his Instagram on Monday denying claims of homophobia.

Mitchell Taylor also denies accusations he threw money at a homeless person.

“I didn’t throw money. It was a kind gesture to give a homeless person money and it has been twisted into an evil act and isn’t true. I was trying to do a kind gesture.”

Messy Mitch later described his alleged homophobic comments as simply a bad choice of words.

“I fancied you when you were straight”

“This is probably the biggest accusation out of them all about being homophobic. I spoke to an influencer at the event and my words were, ‘I fancied you when you were straight’.”

Taylor said he saw those comments could seem homophobic.

“I can see how that can come across as homophobic — I’m really bad with my words sometimes — I was just nervous to meet this person because I am a fan — I do apologise… I kind of got it completely wrong.”

An ‘insider source’ told Mail Online, “His management have parted ways with him. He’s only been out of the villa two months and they can’t put up with it.

“He’s put up a video because he’s had a lot of flak this week.”

Mitchell Taylor told his followers they deserved the truth.

“Obviously want to end on this. I do think you deserve the truth, I have to be blatantly honest with what went down and I do apologise that the statements took so long to come across, I had to take time away from social media over the weekend.”

More Love Island:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.