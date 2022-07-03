Love is Halal: German mosque flies rainbow flag for Pride

A Berlin mosque yesterday unfurled a rainbow flag to mark Pride celebrations in Germany. Berlin’s culture minister and other dignitaries attended the ceremony at the start of Germany’s Pride month. Many worshippers at the Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque also wore stickers saying ‘Love is Halal’.

The ceremony occurred just a week after a radicalised Islamist shot two people dead at an Oslo gay bar hours before the local Pride Parade.

Mo el-Ketab, an imam at the Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque, described his mosque as a safe place.

“For people who are different, so they too can experience the spiritual side of their lives.

“I hope that many other mosques will also show the flag in this way or set other positive signs for the LGBT community.”

With Germany’s main pride events taking place in July, the flag will fly until the end of the month.

Marc-Eric Lehmann from Berlin’s Christopher Street Day committee said the flag sent an incredibly strong sign.

“Queer people can also be religious and believe in God. We should not just be talking about safe spaces in bars and clubs in Berlin, we also have to talk about safe spaces in the places of worship.”

Founded five years ago, the Ibn Rushd-Goethe mosque describes itself as Germany’s only liberal mosque. It invites men and women to pray together and welcomes LGBTQIA+ worshippers.

Love is Halal

A statement from the Ibn Rushd-Goethe imams said they chose to fly the flag as an important signal to LGBTQIA+ people of the Muslim faith.

“They do not have to choose between their faith and their sexual identity, but are accepted as such, as they are.”

