Love and addiction in Netflix lesbian dramedy ‘Feel Good’

Comedian Mae Martin is creator and star of Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical lesbian dramedy new to Netflix.

The series follows the Canadian comic, playing herself, as she starts an intense new relationship while coping with the struggles of being a recovering addict.

Mae is living in London but her “addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life.”

She then meets George, played by Charlotte Ritchie, and the pair fall quickly in love.

The new couple “embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, and her colleagues at the local stand up club.”

“Most importantly, Mae tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one.

“But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself?”

Martin said she was “beyond excited” for people to finally see the semi-autobiographical series, which some critics have likened to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hilarious Fleabag.

“I really hope that people laugh, connect with the characters, and root for Mae and George as a couple,” she said.

“We tried to make a show that’s funny, heartbreaking, and occasionally completely bizarre, because that’s what life is like.”

Lisa Kudrow joins Mae Martin in ‘Feel Good’

Actress Lisa Kudrow also stars as Mae’s mother Linda, who tries to run her daughter’s life through hilarious Skype calls.

Mae Martin, a lifelong Friends fan, said she originally sent Kudrow the scripts for Feel Good as a joke, only for the actress to say yes.

“She was a fantasy casting that we wrote, but it was just a daydream,” Martin told Radio Times.

“Then we sort of sent them to her as a joke. When she flew over to the UK, we were in the room reading with her and it was just so thrilling.

“Being on screen with her was very surreal and very wonderful.

“Lisa and Sophie Thompson and Charlotte [Ritchie] all have this ability to be so poignant and then so funny.

“That sudden emotional gut-punch out of nowhere, [but then] experts at comic timing as well. It’s a very rare skill.”

Feel Good is available to stream in Australia on Netflix now.

