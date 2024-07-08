Loud and Proud Logan celebrates LGBTQIA+ women in art show

The upcoming Loud and Proud Logan is the south-east Queensland region’s first major Pride event and is hosting a special art exhibition to celebrate a group of ten LGBTQIA+ women.

Local arts collective Assorted Grains is organising the inaugural Loud and Proud Logan. The new event will take over the Kingston Butter Factory precinct with a vibrant, multi-arts celebration on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

As part of it, Assorted Grains is also presenting the LGBTQIA+ Women’s Visibility Project. The empowering exhibition celebrating ten LGBTQIA+ women will open on the day of the event.

Assorted Grains’ Ali Strachan is curating the exhibition, and said the project aims to celebrate the contributions and achievements of each of these women.

“Visibility matters because it allows audiences to see and hear from women like them, and to know they’re not alone,” Ali explained.

The artworks, accompanied by the subject’s personal story, will celebrate ten women who are lesbian, queer, bisexual or transgender, as well as First Nations sistagirls and those who identify as gender diverse and non-binary.

Two award-winning local creatives will make the portraits. Visual artist Stacey Bennett (see her work above) and Visual Poets Society photographer Jade Ferguson will create five artworks each.

Jade Ferguson said it’s important to her that the portraits showcase the rich diversity of the greater Logan community, in particular increasing the visibility of trans and non-binary women.

Nominate yourself for the art exhibition

Assorted Grains is inviting queer women from all backgrounds, cultures and abilities to nominate themselves for the exhibition.

Two trans women have signed on, with Gay Skate’s Storm Jury sitting for a portrait. Storm explains that as a trans woman, she embraces her experiences with pride and advocates for women’s rights.

“Being trans isn’t something that limits our identity,” she said.

Participant Amelia Illing is also trans, and says, “I want to show people what it means to be a trans woman, to remove the stigma and improve acceptance of diversity in Logan.”

At the festival, all of the participants are also invited to share their stories with the Just Gay Stuff Podcast with support from LGBTQIA+ counsellor, Jack McWilliams from Rainbow Affinity.

Free entry to Loud and Proud Logan

Until now, Logan was one of the last regions in south-east Queensland without a major Pride event.

On October 12, the inaugural Loud & Proud Logan event is offering Pridegoers drag shows, live music, art, films and more.

On the day, entry is free from 1pm as well as ticketed drag extravaganzas and ballroom cabaret shows from 6pm.

The award-winning drag lineup includes Logan’s own Lulu LeMans, Chocolate Boxx, Scarlett Fever (the trio below), as well as York Lit, Lord Sev and House of Alexander.

See the full lineup and book free tickets at the Logan Arts website.

