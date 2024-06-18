Loud & Proud is Logan’s first Pride festival

Logan City, located south of Brisbane, is one of the only regions in south-east Queensland without its own Pride event, but that will finally change later in the year.

To celebrate International Coming Out Day, the new event Loud & Proud Logan will take over Kingston Butter Factory precinct with a vibrant, multi-arts celebration on Saturday, October 11, 2024.

The folks at Logan-based not-for-profit arts organisation Assorted Grains are hard at work on organising the festival.

They’re co-designing it in collaboration with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Organiser Ali Strachan told us everyone in Logan deserves to feel welcome, no matter their sexuality or gender.

Ali wants Loud & Proud Logan to be a safe place for her region’s diverse population to come together and connect.

“The festival program has been intentionally curated to allow attendees to feel as if they’re collaborating in a shared future where everyone belongs,” Ali explained.

Assorted Grains also recently created a new campaign, Safe Spaces Logan. The campaign encourages businesses and organisations to create a culture of visible acceptance throughout Logan City.

“As a parent of a trans/non-binary son and a questioning daughter, I want them to feel safe and happy going out into their community,” Ali told us.

“We know Logan’s community has a big heart. Let’s make everyone feel welcome.”

Drag and special events at Loud & Proud Logan 2024

Loud & Proud Logan also offers Pridegoers drag shows, live music, creative activities, queer films, LGBTQIA+ art exhibitions and more.

On the day, the event has free entry from 1pm as well as ticketed drag extravaganzas and also ballroom cabaret shows from 6pm.

The talented and award-winning drag lineup includes Logan’s own Lulu LeMans, Chocolate Boxx, Scarlett Fever (all three pictured above), as well as York Lit, Lord Sev and House of Alexander.

Also, Carers Queensland and PFLAG+ are inviting parents, carers, teens and young adults to share their Coming Out Stories as part of a panel discussion.

Formally Ever After are also inviting young and old to strut their stuff on the catwalk as part of a gender-inclusive fashion show.

Organisers are raising money to support the festival via a tax-deductible donation. Creative Australia will match every dollar raised.

Loud & Proud Logan is on Saturday, October 11, 2024. Tickets on sale soon.

