Lots of queer flicks made Rotten Tomatoes’ best of 2023 list

With just days left in 2023, film review website Rotten Tomatoes has named their best movies of the year, and the list is proof of what a great year it was for queer cinema.

Rotten Tomatoes aggregates ratings for each film based on what critics and users think. For their end-of-year best movies list, they’ve listed the more than 160 films that scored 75% or higher on the site’s Tomatometer, their measure of positive reviews.

And over a dozen queer movies spanning numerous genres made the cut. Among them are the emotional All of Us Strangers by Andrew Haigh and Of An Age by Goren Stolevski, as well as Netflix biopics Nyad, Maestro and Rustin.

Teen flicks Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe also made the Rotten Tomatoes list, as did campy queer crowd-pleasers Barbie and M3GAN.

See below for the full list of the best queer movies of 2023, and what the critics thought.

All of Us Strangers (93%)

Critics Consensus: “All of Us Strangers examines profound grief and love through a fantastical lens that is always grounded on human emotion.”

Joyland (98%)

Critics Consensus: “With stunning honesty that’s achingly bittersweet, Joyland tackles gender and sexual fluidity in a repressed patriarchal society with wisps of hopefulness.”

The Blue Caftan (96%)

Critics Consensus: “A love story shaped by some surprising contours, The Blue Caftan surveys the hidden heart with compassion and grace.”

Blue Jean (95%)

Critics Consensus: “Bridging times past with issues that are still current, Blue Jean resonates intellectually and emotionally thanks to thoughtful direction and authentic performances.”

Passages (94%)

Critics Consensus: “Elevated by a remarkable Franz Rogowski performance, Passages adds another smart, deeply humanistic film to director/co-writer Ira Sachs’ estimable filmography.”

M3GAN (93%)

Critics Consensus: “Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.”

Bottoms (90%)

Critics Consensus: “Propulsive and over-the-top, Bottoms is an instant high school comedy classic that feels both current and nostalgic.”

You Can Live Forever (90%)

Critics Consensus: “Narratively subtle and beautifully acted, You Can Live Forever finds soulful drama at the intersection of sexual orientation and religious faith.”

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (89%)

Critics Consensus: “A sweet, well-rounded coming-of-age story, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe adapts its source material with tenderness and care.”

Barbie (88%)

Critics Consensus: “Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.”

Mutt (89%)

Critics Consensus: “A slow-burning cinematic revelation, Mutt sees director Vuk Lunglov-Klotz navigating personal transition through a comprehensive lens.”

Of An Age (86%)

Critics Consensus: “While it may not belong in the upper ranks of cinematic queer love stories, Of an Age is a moving romance elevated by powerhouse performances.”

Theater Camp (86%)

Critics Consensus: “Theater Camp’s authentic depiction of the theater experience may not resonate as strongly with non-actors, but they’ll probably be laughing too hard to seriously complain.”

Nyad (85%)

Critics Consensus: “Nyad is an uplifting sports biopic strictly on the merits of its story, but it’s the outstanding performances from Annette Bening and Jodie Foster that really keep this picture afloat.”

Rustin (84%)

Critics Consensus: “Colman Domingo is sensational in Rustin, a stirring biopic that shines an overdue light on a remarkable legacy of public service.”

Rotting in the Sun (82%)

Critics Consensus: “Rotting in the Sun’s bold ambition and infectious frenetic energy prove a natural — albeit not universally appealing — fit for its unique flavor of dark mischief.”

Maestro (80%)

Critics Consensus: “Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent’s life and legacy.”

Red, White & Royal Blue (76%)

Critics Consensus: “Amusing and endearing, Red, White & Royal Blue is a cheerfully formulaic rom-com that embraces inclusion without falling back on stereotypes.”

Strange Way of Life (75%)

Critics Consensus: “A tantalizing glimpse of the bond between two people, the well-acted Strange Way of Life adds a brief but still rewarding chapter to Pedro Almodóvar’s filmography.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.