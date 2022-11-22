‘Lost my respect’: Josh Cavallo blasts FIFA over ‘draconian’ ban

Gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has slammed FIFA over its decision to ban players from wearing rainbow-coloured armbands during the World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar is hosting the international sporting event, which began at the weekend. But the event has put the spotlight on Qatar’s anti-gay laws, punishing same-sex relations with up to seven years in prison.

At least seven captains of European football federations, including England and Germany, were to wear the colourful “OneLove” armbands during matches to protest discrimination.

However, FIFA issued a last-minute edict this week declaring the captains would receive immediate yellow cards if they wore them.

Josh Cavallo was left outraged by the call, said his sport’s governing body had “lost his respect”.

“FIFA. I love my identity. Seeing you have banned all teams to wear the One Love Armband to actively support LGBTQ+ at the world cup,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You have lost my respect!

“All the work my fellow allies and the LGBTQ+ community are doing to make football inclusive, you have shown that football isn’t a place for everyone.”

It’s not the first time we’ve heard

‘Stick to football.’The attacks

on the LGBTQ+ community from

World Cup leaders affects so

many who live in silence because

of your draconian ways. To be a

great leader in sport, one must

never give up trying to bring ALL

people together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKLhfAl7KI — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) November 20, 2022

FIFA threaten players with sanctions over rainbow armbands

According to FIFA, the European football federations’ plans were in breach of World Cup regulations and rules on team equipment at its games.

“For FIFA final competitions, the captain of each team must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA,” the governing body’s equipment regulations state.

However FIFA said captains of all 32 teams “will have the opportunity” to wear an armband with the slogan “No Discrimination” during some matches.

But the seven football federations said in a joint statement they were “very frustrated” by FIFA’s call.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field,” the statement read.

“As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings.

“We have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

“We’re prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations, and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband.

“However we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field.

“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented.

“We wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the OneLove armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response.”

