Police investigating the murder of Sydney gay man Gerald Cuthbert later lost crucial evidence that may have caught his killer, a NSW inquiry heard.

The landmark Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes has begun a new public hearing in Sydney.

Gerald Cuthbert (above) was found with 62 stab wounds and his throat cut on a bed in his friend’s Paddington apartment in October 1981.

The 27-year-old was a gay man, and had seemingly had sex with a male partner shortly before his death.

But the murder was never solved. Cigarette butts and semen samples were found by Geralds’s body.

Investigating police tested the items, but the capability of the blood testing at the time was limited.

New forensic technology may have been able to extract DNA, the inquiry heard. But sadly, sometime after 1982, the evidence from the murder scene appeared to be lost.

“This is unacceptable by both contemporary and historic policing standards,” counsel assisting the inquiry Kathleen Heath said.

“If a DNA profile had been recovered from any of the exhibits in this case, it would have provided crucial investigative leads.

“[It] may well have held the key to identify Mr Cuthbert’s killer.”

Read more: Hate crime inquiry hears NSW Police entrapped gay men

The Special Commission of Inquiry is examining dozens of gay and transgender hate crime deaths between 1970 and 2010.

This week, the inquiry is examining the deaths of Gerald Cuthbert, Samantha Raye, Carl Stockton and Mark Stewart.

Samantha Raye was an intersex woman found dead in an oceanfront cave below below Hornby Lighthouse, South Head in March 1989.

The inquiry was told there was no evidence that Samantha was murdered. But counsel assisting the inquiry Kathleen Heath said Samantha suffered persistent discrimination and abuse, including physical abuse from her father.

Ms Heath told the inquiry it was not Samantha’s gender identity that caused her poor mental health, but societal attitudes against gender diverse people that “generated the hostility and abuse that she faced” before her death.

Last month, the inquiry looked at seven other NSW deaths. The inquiry heard NSW Police ignored key evidence in the murder of William Dutfield. The inquiry was also told police overlooked gay hate as a possible motive in the murder of John Hughes.

All public hearings of the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes can be viewed online.

More information about the Commission’s work, including cases, written submissions and transcripts, is also available.

Read next: Gay man recalls shocking police response to 1970 assault

If this has brought up issues for you, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.