LOOSE LIPS: On my ‘gay-sex-on-the-troopships’ debut

“[Queen Elizabeth] waited for him in the Clyde, her hull a heavy mass of metal born from the sweat of the labour of men. […] She wore a drab military grey that made her features uncertain from a distance, keeping her mystery. They were called the monsters, and he could understand why as they approached her. She was the leviathan, drawing curious men from the shallows into the deep where she could snag them.”

So begins Loose Lips, my gay sea odyssey that — with World War II (WWII) troopships as its stage — sees our hero set out from the conflict-clouded Glasgow dockyards to traverse stormy waters of masculine sexual taboo and place in a world of to-war men.

Come 1942, the two ‘Queens of the Atlantic’ (Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary) could carry 15,000 men each (thanks to various refits, some of which took place here in Australia).

To this day, Queen Mary retains the record of the highest number carried by a single ship, a feat she achieved in July 1943 when she crossed a wartime Atlantic brimming with some 16,683 souls.

Elizabeth’s personal best came in October 1945, when she carried 15,932, mostly American and Canadian troops headed for home.

The monsters’ troop-carrying capabilities meant that each Queen could carry within her an entire division of men in a single go. It is difficult to overstate how game changing this was.

As I write: “Grey ghosts they were being called, expert at evading the enemy, with speeds no German U-boat or cruiser could hope to match, protecting their precious cargo.”

In fact, Winston Churchill credited the two Queens with shortening the war in Europe by at least six months.

In my novel, our hero serves the men of the Queens and other troop transports at a more intimate level: bringing a human touch to these to-war passages.

A fiction debut

My academic authority primarily revolves around male sexuality. My scholarship on male sex, gay pornography, and queerbaiting is what I’m especially known for; but in November, I dove into gay erotica with Loose Lips, my fiction debut.

This book tells the story of Olli Turner, a Clydebank dockyards sexual adventurer who, after estrangement from his father, decides to stow away on Elizabeth — the world’s largest ocean liner, forced to set sail even before she is finished.

Elizabeth’s reign as the largest liner ever built will exceed two decades, but for Olli her significance is a more formative one: her rivet-by-rivet build up was the source of his sexual awakening.

Staying with her will, he believes, carry him to a new world of landed men. But it is 1940 and war is brewing.

The short coastal voyage to Southampton he was expecting turns out to be a daring dash across the Atlantic and just the start of a years-long life of man-sex at sea.

It’s written in a poetic style but with a sharpness of male sexuality.

It does not shy away from depictions of fetish with gay sex culture as we follow Olli’s search for sex, love and meaning among to-war men and in a world hostile to his kind.

Inspired by actual events, it’s part historical and part sexual adventure, where our hero is helped by his first love: the formative experience of anonymous sex with dockyards men.

Male sex took place on the troop transports, which were sites rich in homoerotic heritage and intrigue.

And while often kept secret, even today, sex in these spaces forms an important part of the human story of war — a story of profound male intimacy that left many men adrift (or much worse) in its wake.

Hostility on the high seas

Let’s consider just one example:

November 2022 — the month of my book’s release — marked 80 years since Alan Turing arrived in New York City aboard troopship Queen Elizabeth.

Many of us will know Turing today as the Nazi-Enigma-code breaker and a veritable WWII hero.

But just 10 years after his passage on Elizabeth, following conviction for homosexual acts and chemical castration, he is dead.

His treatment by the judicial system was disgraceful to the extreme, and while there has been a suite of 21st-century attempted amends, which included a New York Times obituary, a Manchester memorial, a PM’s apology, a Queen’s pardon, and even a place on the £50 note, none of these retrospective actions can ever make up for how he was treated.

He endures not only as a hero wronged, but as a reminder to us all of shame in the shadows of Britain’s finest hour.

As for the high-seas intrigue, to stay with this example (one of many), it was during Turing’s time on Elizabeth that the liner had its closest call.

In November 1942, Berlin Radio reports that U-boat U-704 has damaged the liner.

Churchill calls it “an outright lie” in the House of Commons, though Cunard records later confirm that the ship’s bridge recorded a “heavy detonation” around the time of U-704’s alleged attack.

It also performed a mid-sea stop; something that was in violation of the liner’s strict, no-stop orders.

Such peril on hostile high seas is consistent through the novel, in a context where subs aren’t its heroes only danger.

Olli’s odyssey

In Loose Lips Olli bounces between troopships from Queen Elizabeth to Mauritania to Queen Mary to Aquitania to Île de France, among others.

And his survival is one that relates to longer histories: a historic survival of gay men both during and following the period in which this novel is set.

The legacy of the Queens is familiar to the memory of my native Sydney, whose deep harbour was one of the few who could take them.

And the various successes and tragedies that befell the mighty troopships that give this story its historical backdrop and central conflict shape Olli’s fate; weaved into this story to give it a weight of truth.

Such events include: the rogue waves that almost sank the two Cunard Queens, sending them to the bottom with their tens of thousands of troops; or the loss of Queen Mary’s French rival the Normandie; or the final moments of the ill-fated SS President Coolidge, now a popular dive site in current-day Vanuatu.

The Queens’ story is one of profound historical significance, with them carrying some of most influential figures of the twentieth century.

Churchill himself travelled on the Queen Mary on three occasions — a ship that survives today as a hotel and major tourist attraction in Long Beach, California and the last of her kind.

Because of their role in carrying American soldiers, the United States has a particular affection for these ships.

An American plays a central romantic role in Olli’s odyssey and December, of course, marks the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack and the entry of America into the war. An event that shapes the Queens’ and Olli’s fates particularly.

As I write:

“The two Queens would often pass each other as they ferried men, as sisters in the night. But not since New York, at the dawn of the war, had they been together in such a way. Winds of change were airborne. As Mary docked alongside her sister once more, bringing memories back.

America, he thought, she just might change everything.”

Where to find me

Loose Lips: A Gay Sea Odyssey is available wherever good books are sold and via many online retailers, such as Amazon.com.au. Historic gay bookstores have also found space for Brennan’s debut on their history-making shelves, such as Giovanni’s Room in Philadelphia — the oldest gay bookstore in the US still in operation.

Loose Lips will be available in Paperback format from March 2023, to coincide with the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s unofficial maiden crossing: her daring dash across the Atlantic that serves as the cast-off point for Olli’s odyssey.

For more information, including on Brennan’s academic work and upcoming novels, visit josephbrennan.com

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.