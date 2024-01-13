Looking back from J Christ to Army of Lovers: Crucified

Lil Nas X’s J Christ, an allegedly blasphemous hymn dripping with camp deliciousness, is reminiscent of Army of Lovers’ 1991 hit Crucified.

Critics praised the song for its gospel song-like catchiness, great harmonies and contagious phrasing. Lots of Abba comparisons.

Before the Murdochracy began mining culture wars for profit

But there’s a huge major difference between the reception for Crucified in 1991 and J Christ today.

A few reviews of the song describe it as ‘provocative.’ But that’s it! No rants about the end of civilisation as we know it, Lil Nas X being the Antichrist or banning the mention of LGBT in public places.

How times have changed – and how much the Murdochracy has been responsible.

Something to ponder on.

Army Of Lovers – Crucified

Lil Nas X – J CHRIST (Official Video)

Sexodus

Army of Lovers released the new album Sexodus in late 2023.

The album features Love is blue, a gay anthem co-created with Ukraine’s top star, Olga Poljakova.

Alexander Bard from Army of Lovers co-wrote Love is blue with Poljakova. Blue symbolizes gay love in Ukrainian and Russian culture and the collaborators intend the song as a statement against Putin’s bigoted policies.

Army of Lovers feat. Olya Polyakova – Love Is Blue

