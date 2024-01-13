Music

Looking back from J Christ to Army of Lovers: Crucified

army of lovers crucified

Lil Nas X’s J Christ, an allegedly blasphemous hymn dripping with camp deliciousness, is reminiscent of Army of Lovers’ 1991 hit Crucified.

Critics praised the song for its gospel song-like catchiness, great harmonies and contagious phrasing. Lots of Abba comparisons.

Before the Murdochracy began mining culture wars for profit

But there’s a huge major difference between the reception for Crucified in 1991 and J Christ today.

A few reviews of the song describe it as ‘provocative.’ But that’s it! No rants about the end of civilisation as we know it, Lil Nas X being the Antichrist or banning the mention of LGBT in public places.

How times have changed – and how much the Murdochracy has been responsible.

Something to ponder on.

Army Of Lovers – Crucified

Lil Nas X – J CHRIST (Official Video)

Sexodus

Army of Lovers released the new album Sexodus in late 2023.

The album features Love is blue, a gay anthem co-created with Ukraine’s top star, Olga Poljakova.

Alexander Bard from Army of Lovers co-wrote Love is blue with Poljakova. Blue symbolizes gay love in Ukrainian and Russian culture and the collaborators intend the song as a statement against Putin’s bigoted policies.

Army of Lovers feat. Olya Polyakova – Love Is Blue

More Queer Hits from Years Gone By:

Cowboys are Frequently, Secretly (Fond of Each Other).

Supernaut: ‘I Like it Both Ways’ Aust’s great bisexual anthem.

35 LGBTIQ anthems and favourites from over half a century.

 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Peach PRC says her style is inspired by Shirley Barber.
Peach PRC mourns her biggest inspiration Shirley Barber
beks i'm that girl
Listen to the new track from Beks – ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyonce Renaissance tour film features tribute to gay uncle Johnny
Beyoncé honours gay Uncle Johnny in Renaissance tour film
Pink-haired woman on magazine cover.
QNews Magazine QLD Issue #542 | December 2023
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Loth
‘Stop’: Natalie Bassingthwaighte blasts trolls and tabloids
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Loth in an Instagram photo
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and new partner Pip go Insta-official