London gay bar Two Brewers will host a 12-hour fundraising event on 26 January for both the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), and firefighters in New South Wales. Large numbers of Australian expatriates live in Clapham, the location of the southwest London bar.

Seventeen drag and non-drag performers will perform at the event. Acts include Baga Chipz, famous for her role in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Shae G’Day, originally from Brisbane will also join the line-up. Other acts include Karla Bear, a drag queen billed as ‘Aussie-themed’.

Two Brewers will charge £8 admission as a direct donation with raffles, auctions and other fundraising efforts during the 12-hour event.

Pedal for Possums

Subsequent to global coverage of the Australian bushfires, various London venues and organisations announced fundraising efforts.

During today’s Pedal for Possums, bike riders join a scavenger hunt through London to raise funds for WIRES. The event includes prizes for the best-dressed bike, best-dressed rider, and Fastest FTW (Femme, Trans, Women) rider.

Pedal for Possums event page documented the sale of the Australian disaster.

“Across Australia bushfires are tearing through forests and farms at an unprecedented intensity, and covering a greater distribution than ever. The toll on human life and property has been absolutely horrific, Meanwhile, many species are at real risk of extinction. Some animals have had their entire habitat burnt.”

Meanwhile, Sewing for Australia sees volunteers sewing bat bags and joey pouches for animals in need.

Wickam Hotel Bushfire Relief Extravaganza

In Brisbane, the Wickham Hotel plans a Bushfire Relief Extravaganza on 24 January. Over 30 performers including

Shaniqua T-Bone, Maxine Taxi, Skye Blue and Tina Bikki will raise funds for bushfire relief.

With people all around the world, including celebrities, donating to bushfire appeals, just.equal recently released a guide to help members of the LGBTIQ communities identify legitimate charities.

