London, Boston Marathon introduce non-binary category

Non-binary athletes will be able to compete in next year’s Boston and London Marathons without having to register in either the men’s or the women’s divisions.

“This is a significant step forward for the London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive,” TCS London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

However, the elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good For Age categories, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option.

‘A truly inclusive marathon provides space for every runner’

The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) also confirmed a non-binary division for next year’s race. However, similarly to the London Marathon, this will not include elite runners.

Runners hoping to compete in the Boston Marathon are required to meet strict qualifying times. The BAA said that because it does not yet have enough data to establish non-binary qualifying times, it will use standards applied to the women’s division.

“Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the group said.

LGBTQIA+ sports advocacy group Athlete Ally welcomed the inclusion of non-binary divisions at both marathons.

“A truly inclusive marathon provides space for every runner to register, compete, and be celebrated exactly as they are,” Athlete Ally spokesperson Joanna Hoffman said.

“Including a nonbinary category in the Boston and London Marathons, following the New York Marathon’s prior adoption, is a critical step forward.

“No runner should be forced to participate in a category that does not match their identity.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.