Location revealed for Inner West Pride Centre in Sydney

Sydney’s Inner West Council has backed the establishment of a LGBTIQ Pride Centre in the inner-city suburb of Newtown.

On Tuesday night, the Council backed a motion from Councillor Anna York (pictured left) to throw open Expressions of Interest to create such a centre at Newtown Town Hall.

The Council also plans to establish a representative panel of members of the Inner West LGBTIQ+ community to advise on the project.

Cr York said the idea emerged from an earlier consultation with the area’s rainbow communities, exploring challenges they face.

“The experience of isolation – particularly for our older and youngest members of our rainbow community – and the need to have a physical space and a community hub for connection, support and potentially to access services were identified in that community discussion,” she said.

“I first proposed that the Inner West Council establish a Pride Centre back in 2017.

“[We want] to provide that space and that community hub and ensure our local Rainbow Community is connected, supported and empowered.

“It’s very exciting that the opportunity to give the Pride Centre a home in the Newtown Town Hall has opened up.

“This EOI is an important way for the local rainbow community to help shape [the] Pride Centre.”

She said there’s a long way to go but the council vote is “an important step” for the project.

Victoria’s Pride Centre set to open later this year

Last December, the Inner West council also voted to discuss a rainbow crossing for Newtown, following petitions from locals.

In Victoria, work continues on the Pride Centre in St Kilda. The 6,000 square metre community hub will also house numerous LGBTIQ organisations.

The Victorian Pride Centre is due to open later this year.

