NSW

Location of Sydney’s new rainbow crossing revealed

Sydney rainbow crossing in Taylor Square outside Qtopia
Image: City of Sydney

The City of Sydney wants to install a big new rainbow crossing with the progress pride design by Qtopia Sydney near Taylor Square in Darlinghurst.

At the intersection of Bourke and Forbes streets in Darlinghurst, there’s currently no dedicated pedestrian crossing.

The City of Sydney wants to install one, to give visitors easier access to the new Qtopia queer museum and arts precinct.

The recently-opened cultural space has moved into the Old Darlinghurst Police Station as well as other nearby buildings.

Locals can give feedback to the council on the proposed rainbow crossing online from now until May 8.

“The City of Sydney is committed to the ongoing visibility, diversity and inclusion of our LGBTQA+ communities,” the council says.

Independent City of Sydney Councillor Adam Worling hopes everyone “submits their thoughts on this exciting project.”

He said the crossing will be in addition to the other current rainbow crossing at Taylor Square on Campbell and Bourke streets.

Sydney new rainbow crossing outside Qtopia Sydney
Image: City of Sydney

Cr Worling put forward a motion to council for a new rainbow crossing last year.

He also called for the Campbell and Bourke rainbow crossing to get a new lick of paint and a progress pride design makeover.

All four of Qtopia’s sites – 301 Forbes Street, The Bandstand, The Toilet Block and The Substation – have a combined footprint of 1,750 square metres, making Qtopia the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ cultural hub of its kind.

Read more on Qtopia Sydney:

Design change proposed for Sydney’s rainbow crossings

Qtopia Sydney has transformed the Taylor Square substation

Anthony Albanese joins Chris Minns to open Qtopia Sydney

Qtopia Sydney has big plans for the Taylor Square toilets

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Kaleido Health is NSW's first dedicated LGBTQ+ health centre
Kaleido Health is NSW’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ health centre
Alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon
No bail, no plea for alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon
Qtopia Sydney has turned Taylor Square Substation into a cultural hub
Qtopia Sydney has transformed the Taylor Square substation
A lesbian couple with their child in a Rainbow Families stock photo
Starting a family? Join Rainbow Families at their annual seminar
Sydney gay sauna Bodyline retired after 30 years
New name as Sydney gay sauna Bodyline retired after 30 years
Wes Smuts
Meet Wes Smuts: Why understanding people helps properties sell