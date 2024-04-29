Location of Sydney’s new rainbow crossing revealed

The City of Sydney wants to install a big new rainbow crossing with the progress pride design by Qtopia Sydney near Taylor Square in Darlinghurst.

At the intersection of Bourke and Forbes streets in Darlinghurst, there’s currently no dedicated pedestrian crossing.

The City of Sydney wants to install one, to give visitors easier access to the new Qtopia queer museum and arts precinct.

The recently-opened cultural space has moved into the Old Darlinghurst Police Station as well as other nearby buildings.

Locals can give feedback to the council on the proposed rainbow crossing online from now until May 8.

“The City of Sydney is committed to the ongoing visibility, diversity and inclusion of our LGBTQA+ communities,” the council says.

Independent City of Sydney Councillor Adam Worling hopes everyone “submits their thoughts on this exciting project.”

He said the crossing will be in addition to the other current rainbow crossing at Taylor Square on Campbell and Bourke streets.

Cr Worling put forward a motion to council for a new rainbow crossing last year.

He also called for the Campbell and Bourke rainbow crossing to get a new lick of paint and a progress pride design makeover.

All four of Qtopia’s sites – 301 Forbes Street, The Bandstand, The Toilet Block and The Substation – have a combined footprint of 1,750 square metres, making Qtopia the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ cultural hub of its kind.

