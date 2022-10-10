Location of Sydney’s first queer museum confirmed for WorldPride

The initial home of Sydney’s first queer museum, Qtopia, in Darlinghurst has been revealed ahead of Sydney WorldPride this summer.

Not-for-profit organisation Qtopia will set up the queer museum in Green Park’s Bandstand (pictured above) in Darlinghurst.

It will open to the public in February, in time for the Sydney WorldPride mega-festival that month.

The museum will host displays documenting historical LGBTIQ+ culture and oppression, as well as commemorate the AIDS epidemic and the community response in Sydney.

The Green Park site is significant because of its proximity to Kings Cross and Oxford Street, as well as The Wall on Darlinghurst Road, one of the area’s most famous gay pickup spots.

And in nearby St Vincents Hospital, Qtopia founder and chair David Polson (pictured) was one of the first 400 Australians treated for HIV/AIDS. He later joined numerous HIV drug trials that preceded modern-day treatment.

Polson says the Qtopia museum project is to fulfil a wish of his former doctor, Australian HIV/AIDS research pioneer Professor David Cooper, who died in 2018.

“David was one of the world’s greatest HIV/AIDS researchers, scientists, a compassionate, caring physician, and a great humanitarian,” Polson says.

“He saved my life and helped save the lives of millions around the world. Sadly, David died before he could make this museum a reality.”

Qtopia wants to reclaim historical Darlinghurst site

After Sydney WorldPride, Qtopia wants the LGBTIQ+ museum to become a permanent memorial of Sydney’s “queer storyline from First Nations people to today” through permanent and temporary exhibitions.

As well as commemorating those lost during the AIDS epidemic, the museum’s exhibits will also remember those who suffered persecution and discrimination all the way back to the start of the colony, Polson says.

“Qtopia will ensure that dreadful crimes committed against us for our sexuality and gender identity will never be forgotten,” he says.

“But it will also be a place to celebrate queer people’s enormous contributions to the world in so many areas.”

It’s hoped the museum will move into Taylor Square’s former Darlinghurst Police Station site on Forbes Street.

It’s in that building that NSW Police jailed and bashed dozens of 78ers – the original Mardi Gras marchers – on June 24, 1978. The station was later shut down in the 1980s.

Currently, the building is owned by NSW Health and used as office space. But there’s political support to reclaim and transform the historically significant site into the queer museum.

‘Support the healing of past injustices’

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, whose council contributed $300,000 to the project, said in May that doing so will “support the healing of past injustices, address past wrongs, and celebrate the community’s resilience.”

The proposed museum will also commemorate the 1980s AIDS epidemic by reproducing a room from the AIDS ward at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Qtopia will also include a theatre for educational talks and artistic performances.

Former High Court judge and Qtopia patron Michael Kirby has also backed the museum as an important and valuable addition to Sydney.

“Deepening your understanding of LGBT-related issues and increasing awareness and education goes a long way on us moving forward as one nation, where everyone is celebrated and included,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald in May.

