Locals call for a rainbow crossing in the Blue Mountains

A group of 100 community members in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains are calling on their local council to install a rainbow crossing in their region.

Just days after forming this month, the group Rainbow Committee Blue Mountains attracted dozens of locals. They’re calling for the council to create the rainbow crossing on Macquarie Road in Springwood.

Committee member Sara Joyce told QNews.com.au during the divisive marriage equality campaign in 2017, hateful commentary had deeply affected many in the regional community.

Joyce said the crossing would be a powerful show of support and LGBTIQ pride in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney.

“We want to bring some joy, fun and rainbows to the Blue Mountains,” Joyce explained.

“It’s been such a terrible time [with COVID-19] and Springwood has been really, really grey of late.

“It’s a positive step for the LGBTIQ community in the Mountains, promoting inclusivity and combating bigotry.

“There’s a significant amount of us up here. It shows people in the community that you’re not alone and we support you.”

Sara Joyce said the committee has come up with several design ideas for the crossing (one pictured above).

The committee members are now working on a comprehensive proposal to present to the council.

Many councillors have already enthusiastically welcomed the idea, and Joyce hopes the crossing will receive bipartisan support.

Blue Mountains rainbow crossing ‘a symbol of hope and pride’

Independent councillor Shae Foenander backed the proposed crossing, describing it as “a symbol of hope and pride”.

Cr Foenander will move a motion next month calling for it to be located at Macquarie Road.

“The Blue Mountains has always been a special place. [A] strong sense of community and acceptance has always been a part of our culture,” Foenander said.

“There’s no better way to symbolise this than by installing a rainbow crossing along Macquarie Road where locals and tourists frequent.

“It is a symbol of hope and pride, reminding us that no matter who we are, we belong and we matter.”

Other rainbow crossings around New South Wales include Taylor Square’s rainbow-shaped crossing on Oxford Street, installed last year.

The Wollongong City Council also unveiled a beachside rainbow crossing last December.

Sydney’s Inner West Council also voted to create another rainbow crossing, in the inner west suburb of Newtown.

