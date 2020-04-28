Local talent joins Equality Australia for ‘Queer Love In’ livestream

Equality Australia is holding a special livestream event featuring a lineup of local queer artists to bring the community together this weekend.

The LGBTIQ advocacy organisation will showcase queer artists in the virtual event, Queer Love In, to raise funds for their campaigning.

Advertisements

Spokesperson Paige Burton explained the Queer Love In will bring LGBTIQ+ artists and performers “who have lost work due to COVID-19 to your homes, as we gather our community across Australia – online – to reconnect and celebrate.”

Burton said the event will support both Equality Australia and the artists taking part. Community leaders will also speak about supporting each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that for many this is a really difficult period, and it’s important to maintain a connection to one another throughout isolation,” Burton explained.

“We’re glad to showcase the creativity of LGBTIQ+ people, and support those affected by COVID-19.

“The event will raise money for our campaigns, such as that against the divisive Religious Discrimination Bill.”

Comedian Tom Ballard said he’s “stoked” to host the livestream on Saturday.

“It’ll be a great chance to connect with the always-entertaining rainbow community, raise some cash for a great cause and also I have very little else on at the moment,” he said.

Equality Australia brings together musicians, comedians and drag performers

Among the local talent taking part is hip hop artist Okenyo, musician Steven Kreamer, artist and poet Jeremy Santos, comedian Krishna Istha and performer James Breko.

There are drag and cabaret performances in store too. Five queens from Australian vogue houses will compete in our biggest ever online vogue battle.

Black Dynasty drag performers Sarah Moany, JoJo Zaho, Anna Mal Tuckerbox, Tyra Bankstown and Aleesha Tryeda will perform a First Nations spectacular.

Artist Samuel Leighton-Dore will also take part, and burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will also debut a new work.

Advertisements

The Queer Love In will stream live on May 2 from 3pm AEST on Equality Australia’s Facebook page. Find out more at the Equality Australia website.

Earlier this week, US organisation GLAAD held the “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” livestream.

Celebrities took part to perform and show support for the LGBTIQ community during the pandemic.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.