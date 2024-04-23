‘Loads of drama’ in Dannii’s dating show I Kissed A Girl

We’ve finally got a big update on Dannii Minogue’s new lesbian dating series I Kissed A Girl.

The upcoming show is a sapphic spinoff of last year’s gay male dating series I Kissed A Boy. The British production was a success for the BBC and by reality TV standards, was surprisingly good.

A lesbian version was greenlit almost immediately. Next month, the queer women will finally get a go. The BBC has confirmed I Kissed A Girl will premiere in the UK on May 5.

Joining host Dannii is lesbian TikTok comedian Charley Marlowe, who is on voiceover duties.

In I Kissed A Girl, ten single queer women in a gorgeous Italian villa are matched into pairs and go straight in for a kiss without saying a word.

‘The queerest thing I’ve ever seen’

Charley Marlowe declared the show “the queerest thing I’ve ever seen” with “mass amounts of snogging” and “loads of drama”.

“God, they all barely get a word in between all the smooching,” she teased.

“You can expect to see normal queer girls. Not queer girls who are sexualised, fetishised or romanticised.

“Of course, there’s loads of drama and it’s SUCH an unreal watch! But it’s fantastic to see queer girls being themselves without constraints.”

Charley (pictured below) added, “We would record a couple of episodes at a time so I was drip-fed the drama.

“Each week I was absolutely gasping for the next one, the cliffhangers are brilliant.

“As much as we love it when everyone gets along, an argument is always going to hook us in. Which is exactly what this series does.

“Shock revelations, mass amounts of snogging – which made me realise I’m more of a prude than I thought – and lesbians being lesbians. It’s got it all.”

Dannii Minogue will turn some looks this series

But most importantly, Charley confirmed Dannii Minogue “put her everything into her looks this series.”

“The girls were obsessed, and so was I,” she said.

“I am the biggest fan. Dannii and Kylie have created such a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and everyone adores them for it. They are both absolute icons.”

I Kissed A Girl will start on BBC’s iPlayer on May 5, which means Aussies can expect it to arrive on streaming over here months later.

I Kissed A Boy is streaming in Australia on 10 Play and Paramount+.

