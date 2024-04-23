Screen

‘Loads of drama’ in Dannii’s dating show I Kissed A Girl

Dannii Minogue and the I Kissed A Girl logo
Image: BBC

We’ve finally got a big update on Dannii Minogue’s new lesbian dating series I Kissed A Girl.

The upcoming show is a sapphic spinoff of last year’s gay male dating series I Kissed A Boy. The British production was a success for the BBC and by reality TV standards, was surprisingly good.

A lesbian version was greenlit almost immediately. Next month, the queer women will finally get a go. The BBC has confirmed I Kissed A Girl will premiere in the UK on May 5.

Joining host Dannii is lesbian TikTok comedian Charley Marlowe, who is on voiceover duties.

In I Kissed A Girl, ten single queer women in a gorgeous Italian villa are matched into pairs and go straight in for a kiss without saying a word.

‘The queerest thing I’ve ever seen’

Charley Marlowe declared the show “the queerest thing I’ve ever seen” with “mass amounts of snogging” and “loads of drama”.

“God, they all barely get a word in between all the smooching,” she teased.

“You can expect to see normal queer girls. Not queer girls who are sexualised, fetishised or romanticised.

“Of course, there’s loads of drama and it’s SUCH an unreal watch! But it’s fantastic to see queer girls being themselves without constraints.”

Charley (pictured below) added, “We would record a couple of episodes at a time so I was drip-fed the drama.

“Each week I was absolutely gasping for the next one, the cliffhangers are brilliant.

“As much as we love it when everyone gets along, an argument is always going to hook us in. Which is exactly what this series does.

“Shock revelations, mass amounts of snogging – which made me realise I’m more of a prude than I thought – and lesbians being lesbians. It’s got it all.”

Lesbian comedian Charley Marlowe is the voiceover artist on I Kissed A Girl
Composite photo. Images: BBC

Dannii Minogue will turn some looks this series

But most importantly, Charley confirmed Dannii Minogue “put her everything into her looks this series.”

“The girls were obsessed, and so was I,” she said.

“I am the biggest fan. Dannii and Kylie have created such a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and everyone adores them for it. They are both absolute icons.”

I Kissed A Girl will start on BBC’s iPlayer on May 5, which means Aussies can expect it to arrive on streaming over here months later.

I Kissed A Boy is streaming in Australia on 10 Play and Paramount+.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dannii Minogue (@danniiminogue)

Read more:

Dannii Minogue says I Kissed A Girl ‘very different show’

Dannii’s perfect reaction to losing followers over gay dating gig

‘Still mates’: I Kissed A Boy power couple announce they’ve split

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Chilli and the kids in Bluey finale The Sign
Bluey introduces two lesbian chihuahua mums
9-1-1 gay kiss for Buck in season 7 episode 4
Channel 7 makes us wait for this fireman-on-fireman kiss
RuPaul hosting Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul names the actor he wants to play him in a biopic
Hannah Conda and Tia Kofi watch the Drag Race UK vs the World finale
Watch Hannah and Tia’s reaction to Drag Race UK crowning
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula promo photo for season five
Is a Drag Race Down Under queen joining Dragula?
Gay grooms Michael and Stephen on Married At First Sight
MAFS groom Stephen gives relationship update after split