LMCT+ ads: Gaybaiting or not-so-Broke Straight Boys?

Adrian Portelli and Troy Candy have done it again. Another homoerotic ad campaign for the latest LMCT+ mega raffle. But what is it? Gaybaiting, a bromance, not-so-Broke Straight Boys or, as many social media commenters cheekily suggest, a public prelude to a reach-around?

Please: I don’t gamble or promote games of chance. We’re all adults. Make your own decisions. But for chrissake, don’t buy a ticket because of this article. I don’t want to feel responsible for you ending up destitute.

Let’s face it. Both Troy Candy and Adrian Portelli — Lambo Guy — know their stuff when it comes to marketing. LMCT+ also posted homoerotic images of Adrian and Troy in November. Those pics overexcited a few thirsty souls who mistook a tattoo on Troy Candy’s upper leg for a massive schlong protruding from his shorts.

So these guys understand how to go viral and create media interest. The latest pics bring that by the bathful.

Who are Adrian Portelli and Troy Candy?

Car enthusiast and promotions guru Adrian Portelli raffles off luxury vehicles and houses through his LMCT+ prize promotions. He went viral as ‘Lambo Guy’ when he rocked up to this year’s The Block auction in a bright yellow Lamborghini and then drove off after bidding unsuccessfully on a single house. He later bought another of the houses for the latest LMCT+ promotion.

His mate Troy Candy is a massively successful self-made Gold Coast influencer and entrepreneur. To their credit, both raise substantial amounts of money for good causes.

But what is the go with these homoerotic pics? It is great to see two mates comfortable in their own skins and happy to show affection. But these images are designed to sell a product. So explicit bromanc-ery can very easily veer into gaybaiting. Some of the images would not be out of place in a Broke Straight Boys-type video.

Numerous social media commenters played on the headline in the promotional blurb: End Of Year Double Entry Sale.

Meanwhile, the usual insecure haters promised to demolish the bathroom if they won the house. Yeah right! Probably after giving it a good old sniff — we see you.

“Get off my screen poofs. So wrong,” typed one not-so-sweet elderly lady who I guess is not much fun at parties.

Someone else complained about ‘over-sexualisation’. I was going to Google what over-sexualisation was but my massive breasts got in the way and I’m already typing one-handed.

There was mention of sword fighting and of course, someone noticed the similarity between Adrian Portelli’s company name and another acronym beginning with L and ending with +.

But my bet: I’ll go with the guy who just commented ‘Marketing gurus’.

