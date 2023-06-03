Lizzo threatens to quit career over body shaming

Lizzo threatened to quit the music industry this week over the relentless fat-shaming she endures on Twitter.

Scroll down for Lizzo’s Tina Turner tribute.

Comments about the singer’s weight flooded the social media platform after she performed a dynamic and energetic tribute to Tina Turner.

“How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?!,” asked English social media influencer Layah Heilpern,”I wonder what she must be eating🤣.”

Lizzo fired back Wednesday before locking her Twitter account.

“I HATE IT HERE.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a f*cking farm.”

Lizzo addressed comments about her eating ‘fast food’.

“I JUST logged on the app and this is the type of shit I see about me on a daily basis.

“Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO. I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullshit.”

But haters gotta hate and don’t give up easily. Another claimed Lizzo stayed big because “it’s her brand.”

The singer was not going to wear it.

“I’m not trying to BE fat, I’m not trying to BE smaller — I’m literally just trying live and be healthy.”

Lizzo with the Tina Turner tribute pic.twitter.com/cADLodYdij — Kaitlin Candles (@kaiti3bug) May 25, 2023

