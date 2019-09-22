Lizzo: It’s called Pride, not hide.

Singer, songwriter, rapper and actress Lizzo shares this month’s split Billboard magazine cover with Lil Nas X. Previously, Lizzo told Variety during American Pride month, “It’s called Pride, not hide… It’s time to represent and it’s time to persist and keep going. There’s progress to be made and we’re moving forward.”

At the time, Lizzo described herself as an ally. However, she also said that although she leaned to heterosexual, that she thought it “unfair to the human experience to limit the spectrum.”

She also spoke to Teen Vogue that same month about sexual diversity.

“When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing.”

That’s why the colours for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow

“That’s why the colours for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

Lizzo says she intends her music for people like herself, disenfranchised by society.

“I’ve always stood up for the underdog and the underrepresented because I can’t escape from that myself.

“I can’t wake up one day and not be black. I can’t wake up one day and not be a woman. I can’t wake up one day and not be fat.”

She says it’s because of that she takes up the fight for other minorities.

“I always had those three things against me in this world, and because I fight for myself, I have to fight for everyone else.”

Lizzo’s hit ‘Truth Hurts’ found mainstream success this year after building momentum since release in 2017.

Billboard now predicts at least four Grammy nominations for Lizzo including a good chance in some of the most prestigious categories.

Lizzo is due in Brisbane 4 January 2020 for the FOMO Festival.

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

