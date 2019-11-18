Lizzo is being sued by a food delivery driver over this tweet

A former food delivery driver is suing Lizzo for libel after the singer uploaded defamatory content of her on Twitter.

Lizzo uploaded a photo of Postmates driver, Tiffany Wells, 27, to Twitter on September 16 with a caption naming and shaming her.

Lizzo claimed Ms Wells had stolen her food rather than delivered it to the hotel where she was staying.

“This girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” the tweet said.

On Friday, November 16, Ms Wells sued the rapper for libel, claiming the tweet was dangerous and defamatory.

“[Lizzo] used her celebrity to publicly defame, disparage, and threaten a private individual,” the suit said.

The suit alleges Ms Wells collected the food from Luke’s Lobster in Boston and attempted to deliver it to the Revere Hotel.

According to the Boston Globe, when she arrived, Ms Wells was unable to locate the customer named Bonnie V.

After being told there was no guest staying at the hotel by that name, she lingered for a few minutes before leaving.

Lizzo apologises

The next day, she was notified of Lizzo’s tweet and subsequently quit her Postmates job.

The same day, Lizzo also deleted the tweet and apologised for naming and shaming Ms Wells.

“I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger,

“Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and pride at the door,” she said.

I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. 🥺 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) September 17, 2019

However, Ms Wells’ suit says Lizzo’s tweet has caused suffering, distress and loss of income.

“[The plaintiff] suffered and continues to suffer substantial damage and loss to her personal and professional reputation,” the suit alleges.

“[She] was scared to leave her house and as a result was forced to stop delivering as a courier altogether—directly affecting her ability to earn a living,” it adds.

Lizzo at number 1

Lizzo shot to fame earlier this year with her number one hit Truth Hurts.

The track made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts where it remained for seven weeks.

She is yet to publicly respond to the claims.

