Lizzo “I Quit”

Lizzo posted to Instagram today about her frustrations with the music industry and social meda. She end with the declaration “I Quit.”

Lizzo wrote in her post that she feels “the world doesn’t want me in it” before declaring “I Quit.”

“I’m getting tired of putting up with getting dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s**t – I QUIT,”

Lizzo enjoyed global success with the breakthrough single Truth Hurts in 2019. But in August last year, the international pop star faced allegations her promotion of body positivity was fake.

Former dancers accused her of body shaming and sexual harassment.

Lizzo denied the accusations.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

