Lizzo clarifies whether she’s quitting

After the weekend’s ambiguous “I Quit”, Lizzo has clarified what she really meant in her Saturday morning post. Whether she’s quitting, and if so what is it she’s quitting.

The singer took to Instagram to explain.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

So, Lizzo is not quitting music.

The singer has had a rough trot in recent times. In addition to being mocked for her size on social media. she’s now had to contend with people questioning her dedication to body positivity.

Last year, three of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit claiming Lizzo created a toxic work environment and sexually harassed them.

