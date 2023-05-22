Lizzo calls out US state’s anti-trans bill in speech at concert

Lizzo has publicly slammed “heartbreaking” anti-trans and anti-abortion legislation passed by Nebraska lawmakers in an emotional on-stage speech during her concert in the state.

Nebraskan bill LB574 effectively bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including reversible puberty blockers.

Republican lawmakers also added a 10-week abortion ban to the bill and passed it on Friday.

Nebraskan Democrats unsuccessfully tried to filibuster, but now queer advocates and abortion rights groups said they’re looking at suing the state to block the “extreme” laws.

On Friday night (US time), Lizzo performed for thousands of her fans at an arena show in Omaha, Nebraska.

During the concert, the singer slammed the legislation and directly addressed her gender diverse fans in a powerful speech on stage.

“Anybody who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare, reproductive and gender affirming,” the singer said.

“There’s times I get very political and as adults, we feel it. But there’s children here tonight.

“And it really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them.

“So let me be your safe space tonight. Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. Don’t let any law tell you who you’re not, you are who you are, okay?

“I see you, you are valid. You deserve to be here in every form. You contain multitudes.

“These laws are not real. You are what’s real and you deserve to be protected.”

Lizzo also addressed the older folks in the room, “For anyone whose inner child needed to hear that, you deserve to be protected too.”

“Don’t let these laws tell you who you are not. I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be protected.” Thank you @lizzo! 🫶👑🏳️‍⚧️✊ pic.twitter.com/eVna6GAEdb — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) May 20, 2023

Lizzo is touring Australia in July

Last month, Lizzo invited several drag performers on stage with her in Knoxville. Lizzo and the queens were protesting Tennessee’s hateful ban on public drag performances.

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?” she said.

Lizzo is bringing her Special tour in July, and the pop superstar is headlining Splendour in the Grass.

Read next: Fans devastated after Lizzo snubs Brisbane on Australian tour

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.