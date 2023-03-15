Lizzo announced as first Splendour in the Grass 2023 headliner

Grammy Award winning singer, rapper, flautist and fierce diva Lizzo is officially headlining Splendour In The Grass’s 21st annual lineup.

The music festival is returning to North Byron Parklands on Ngarindjin country from July 21-23.

Lizzo will be coming to Australia for the first time since 2020, and it’s about damn time.

This time she’s bringing her 2022 album Special, which spawned Sydney WorldPride playlist staples like About Damn Time – which earned her Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards – and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

At Splendour Lizzo will be joined by over 100 international musicians and DJs alongside Australian talent. The festival’s full lineup is “dropping in just a few weeks time,” organisers teased.

Splendour in the Grass organisers make weatherproofing upgrades

Splendour is to return to its main campsite in Ngarindjin/North Byron Parklands, where it has been held since 2013.

Last year, extreme weather disrupted the festival. Serious flooding closed the campsite and cancelled every act on the festival’s first day.

A few weeks ago, Splendour organisers Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou issued a fresh apology and an update.

They described last year’s festival “without a doubt the most challenging and difficult year ever. It was not what any of us wanted.”

“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” they wrote.

Paul and Jess said Splendour has made weatherproofing upgrades and changes to festival infrastructure for 2023.

“We’ve invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes,” they said.

Splendour In The Grass 2023 is at North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay from 21-23 July. First release tickets go on sale on March 23.

